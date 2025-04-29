Fund Update: Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added 217,001 shares of ONEOK ($OKE) to their portfolio

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC has added 217,001 shares of $OKE to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $OKE.

ONEOK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 750 institutional investors add shares of ONEOK stock to their portfolio, and 606 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ONEOK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $OKE stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OKE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.

ONEOK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OKE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/25/2025

