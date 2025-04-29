Fund Update: Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added 214,433 shares of $SRLN to their portfolio

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC has added 214,433 shares of $SRLN to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SRLN.
$SRLN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 291 institutional investors add shares of $SRLN stock to their portfolio, and 198 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HORIZON FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC added 7,930,586 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $326,185,002
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 6,334,739 shares (+224.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $264,348,658
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND removed 5,824,000 shares (-51.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $243,035,519
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC added 2,755,100 shares (+436.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114,970,322
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,458,226 shares (+55.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,581,770
- OCEAN PARK ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,455,210 shares (-31.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $100,982,787
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,235,560 shares (+69298.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,289,918
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
