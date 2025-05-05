Fund Update: Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC added 26,315 shares of $QQQ to their portfolio

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC has added 26,315 shares of $QQQ to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $QQQ.
$QQQ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,513 institutional investors add shares of $QQQ stock to their portfolio, and 1,396 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 11,478,188 shares (+51292.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,867,994,051
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC removed 4,100,041 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,922,591,225
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 2,793,744 shares (+86.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,428,245,745
- ROKOS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLP added 2,363,153 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,208,114,708
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,449,546 shares (+12.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $741,051,401
- OPTIVER HOLDING B.V. added 1,445,185 shares (+503.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $738,821,927
- SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP LP added 1,330,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $679,935,900
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$QQQ Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $QQQ stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QQQ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/14.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $QQQ ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.