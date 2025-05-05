Fund Update: Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC added 161,391 shares of $SCHD to their portfolio

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC has added 161,391 shares of $SCHD to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SCHD.
$SCHD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 980 institutional investors add shares of $SCHD stock to their portfolio, and 609 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 27,394,520 shares (+123.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $748,418,286
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 13,924,582 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $389,331,312
- SUMITOMO LIFE INSURANCE CO removed 8,250,000 shares (-30.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $230,670,000
- WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 8,023,228 shares (+220.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $224,329,454
- OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. removed 5,445,900 shares (-55.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $148,781,988
- CORIENT PRIVATE WEALTH LLC removed 3,455,181 shares (-77.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $94,395,544
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC removed 3,373,325 shares (-94.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $94,318,167
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
