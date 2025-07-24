Stocks
Fund Update: Cardano Risk Management B.V. opened a $113.4M position in $BAC stock

July 24, 2025 — 01:24 pm EDT

Written by Quiver FundTracker

Cardano Risk Management B.V. has opened a new $113.4M position in $BAC, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BAC.

$BAC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,459 institutional investors add shares of $BAC stock to their portfolio, and 1,496 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BAC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BAC stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BAC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$BAC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BAC in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025
  • Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025
  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/30/2025
  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/23/2025
  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

$BAC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BAC recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $BAC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a target price of $55.0 on 07/17/2025
  • John McDonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $53.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Saul Martinez from HSBC set a target price of $51.0 on 07/08/2025
  • Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital set a target price of $53.0 on 06/30/2025
  • David George from Baird set a target price of $52.0 on 06/27/2025
  • Keith Horowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $54.0 on 06/26/2025
  • Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $49.0 on 06/23/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

This article was originally published on Quiver News.

