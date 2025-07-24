Fund Update: Cardano Risk Management B.V. opened a $113.4M position in $BAC stock

Cardano Risk Management B.V. has opened a new $113.4M position in $BAC, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BAC.
$BAC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,459 institutional investors add shares of $BAC stock to their portfolio, and 1,496 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC removed 48,660,056 shares (-7.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,030,584,136
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 39,336,965 shares (-87.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,641,531,549
- SANDERS CAPITAL, LLC added 26,334,535 shares (+117.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,098,940,145
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 24,042,326 shares (+36.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,003,286,263
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 22,594,045 shares (+25.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $942,849,497
- CITIGROUP INC added 20,450,832 shares (+204.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $853,413,219
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 17,979,308 shares (-14.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $750,276,522
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $BAC Data Alerts
Sign Up
$BAC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BAC stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BAC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/08 and 2 sales worth up to $150,000 on 05/12, 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 05/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/15, 02/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $50,000 on 03/24.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$BAC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BAC in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/30/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/23/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BAC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BAC forecast page.
$BAC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BAC recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $BAC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a target price of $55.0 on 07/17/2025
- John McDonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $53.0 on 07/09/2025
- Saul Martinez from HSBC set a target price of $51.0 on 07/08/2025
- Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital set a target price of $53.0 on 06/30/2025
- David George from Baird set a target price of $52.0 on 06/27/2025
- Keith Horowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $54.0 on 06/26/2025
- Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $49.0 on 06/23/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $BAC ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.