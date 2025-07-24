Fund Update: Cardano Risk Management B.V. opened a $113.4M position in $BAC stock

Cardano Risk Management B.V. has opened a new $113.4M position in $BAC, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BAC.

$BAC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,459 institutional investors add shares of $BAC stock to their portfolio, and 1,496 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BAC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BAC stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BAC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$BAC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BAC in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/30/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/23/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

$BAC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BAC recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $BAC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a target price of $55.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 John McDonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $53.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Saul Martinez from HSBC set a target price of $51.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital set a target price of $53.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 David George from Baird set a target price of $52.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Keith Horowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $54.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $49.0 on 06/23/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

