Fund Update: Cardano Risk Management B.V. opened a $108.9M position in $ORCL stock

Cardano Risk Management B.V. has opened a new $108.9M position in $ORCL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ORCL.
$ORCL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,657 institutional investors add shares of $ORCL stock to their portfolio, and 1,432 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 7,055,779 shares (+59.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $986,468,461
- MORGAN STANLEY added 6,399,822 shares (+28.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $894,759,113
- FMR LLC removed 5,929,530 shares (-15.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $829,007,589
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 4,718,819 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $1,031,675,397
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 4,260,397 shares (-21.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $595,646,104
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,513,464 shares (+2.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $491,217,401
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 3,345,889 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $731,511,712
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$ORCL Insider Trading Activity
$ORCL insiders have traded $ORCL stock on the open market 49 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SAFRA CATZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 10,398,846 shares for an estimated $2,141,894,087.
- JEFFREY HENLEY (Vice Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 400,000 shares for an estimated $76,169,016.
- LEON E PANETTA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,500 shares for an estimated $3,295,501.
- CLAYTON M. MAGOUYRK (President, OCI) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $3,211,483
- MARIA SMITH (EVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,329,897
- GEORGE H CONRADES sold 8,169 shares for an estimated $1,743,999
- NAOMI O SELIGMAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,169 shares for an estimated $1,490,837.
- CHARLES W MOORMAN purchased 5,500 shares for an estimated $947,913
- RONA ALISON FAIRHEAD purchased 480 shares for an estimated $112,257
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ORCL Government Contracts
We have seen $1,343,971,447 of award payments to $ORCL over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- IGF::OT::IGF TASK ORDER 36C10B18N0003 UNDER IDIQ CONTRACT 36C10B18D5000 FOR OPERATIONAL MANAGEMENT SERVICES...: $377,880,169
- OPTIMIZATION OF THE EHRM SYSTEM: $299,999,848
- EHRM OPERATIONS: $224,879,958
- EHRM LICENSES AND FEES: $193,649,040
- FORMALLY RECOGNIZE THE CONTRACTORS CORPORATE NAME CHANGE FROM CERNER GOVERNMENT SERVICES INC. TO ORACLE HEA...: $77,161,208
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
$ORCL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ORCL stock 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 5 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $150,000 on 05/08, 03/05, 02/24 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 04/08, 03/11, 02/27, 02/14.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 01/28.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$ORCL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ORCL in the last several months. We have seen 17 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 07/18/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025
- Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/10/2025
- TD Cowen issued a "Buy" rating on 07/03/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/02/2025
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ORCL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ORCL forecast page.
$ORCL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ORCL recently. We have seen 25 analysts offer price targets for $ORCL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $221.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities set a target price of $315.0 on 07/18/2025
- Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $280.0 on 07/17/2025
- Patrick Colville from Scotiabank set a target price of $300.0 on 07/17/2025
- Kirk Materne from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $270.0 on 07/14/2025
- Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $270.0 on 07/10/2025
- Derrick Wood from TD Cowen set a target price of $275.0 on 07/03/2025
- Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $245.0 on 07/02/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $ORCL ticker page for more data.
