Fund Update: Cardano Risk Management B.V. opened a $108.9M position in $ORCL stock

Cardano Risk Management B.V. has opened a new $108.9M position in $ORCL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ORCL.

$ORCL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,657 institutional investors add shares of $ORCL stock to their portfolio, and 1,432 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ORCL Insider Trading Activity

$ORCL insiders have traded $ORCL stock on the open market 49 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$ORCL Government Contracts

We have seen $1,343,971,447 of award payments to $ORCL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$ORCL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ORCL stock 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$ORCL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ORCL in the last several months. We have seen 17 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 07/18/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/10/2025

TD Cowen issued a "Buy" rating on 07/03/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/02/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025

$ORCL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ORCL recently. We have seen 25 analysts offer price targets for $ORCL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $221.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities set a target price of $315.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $280.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Patrick Colville from Scotiabank set a target price of $300.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Kirk Materne from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $270.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $270.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Derrick Wood from TD Cowen set a target price of $275.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $245.0 on 07/02/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

