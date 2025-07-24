Fund Update: Cardano Risk Management B.V. opened a $103.5M position in $ABBV stock

Cardano Risk Management B.V. has opened a new $103.5M position in $ABBV, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ABBV.

$ABBV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,701 institutional investors add shares of $ABBV stock to their portfolio, and 1,697 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ABBV Insider Trading Activity

$ABBV insiders have traded $ABBV stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABBV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY J. RICHMOND (EVP, CHIEF HR OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 29,917 shares for an estimated $6,070,036 .

. KEVIN K BUCKBEE (SVP, CONTROLLER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,944 shares for an estimated $3,853,372 .

. SCOTT T REENTS (EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 17,644 shares for an estimated $3,746,526

PERRY C SIATIS (EVP, GC AND SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,778 shares for an estimated $1,143,452.

$ABBV Government Contracts

We have seen $526,017 of award payments to $ABBV over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$ABBV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ABBV stock 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABBV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 05/22, 04/03, 04/01 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/17.

on 05/22, 04/03, 04/01 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/17. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/15, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 05/15, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/05, 03/17 and 0 sales.

on 05/05, 03/17 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 04/17.

on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/17. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.

on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.

$ABBV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ABBV in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/29/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

$ABBV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ABBV recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $ABBV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $215.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Geoff Meacham from Citigroup set a target price of $205.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Vamil Divan from Guggenheim set a target price of $216.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Gary Nachman from Raymond James set a target price of $227.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Gavin Clark-Gartner from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $205.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $250.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $210.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Asad Haider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $194.0 on 04/08/2025

