Fund Update: Cardano Risk Management B.V. opened a $100.9M position in $WELL stock

Cardano Risk Management B.V. has opened a new $100.9M position in $WELL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $WELL.
$WELL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 669 institutional investors add shares of $WELL stock to their portfolio, and 430 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 5,904,925 shares (-6.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $904,693,559
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 5,497,468 shares (+14.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $842,267,072
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,622,384 shares (+41.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $401,775,452
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 2,614,562 shares (+14.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $400,577,044
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,392,071 shares (-23.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $366,489,197
- MORGAN STANLEY added 2,108,196 shares (+29.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $322,996,709
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. removed 2,091,429 shares (-5.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $320,427,837
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $WELL Data Alerts
Sign Up
$WELL Insider Trading Activity
$WELL insiders have traded $WELL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WELL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW GUNDLACH has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $3,029,200 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$WELL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $WELL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WELL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 05/12.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$WELL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WELL in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 06/23/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/02/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/17/2025
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/18/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/18/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/14/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WELL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WELL forecast page.
$WELL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WELL recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $WELL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $167.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Nicholas Yulico from Scotiabank set a target price of $172.0 on 06/23/2025
- John Kilichowski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $175.0 on 06/02/2025
- Ronald Kamdem from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $160.0 on 05/06/2025
- Steve Sakwa from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $157.0 on 05/01/2025
- Douglas Miehm from RBC Capital set a target price of $7.0 on 04/17/2025
- Omotayo Okusanya from Mizuho set a target price of $170.0 on 03/18/2025
- Joshua Dennerlein from B of A Securities set a target price of $242.0 on 02/18/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $WELL ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.