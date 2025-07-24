Fund Update: Cardano Risk Management B.V. opened a $100.9M position in $WELL stock

Cardano Risk Management B.V. has opened a new $100.9M position in $WELL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $WELL.

$WELL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 669 institutional investors add shares of $WELL stock to their portfolio, and 430 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WELL Insider Trading Activity

$WELL insiders have traded $WELL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WELL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW GUNDLACH has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $3,029,200 and 0 sales.

$WELL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WELL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WELL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 05/12.

$WELL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WELL in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 06/23/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/02/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/17/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/18/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/18/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/14/2025

$WELL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WELL recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $WELL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $167.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nicholas Yulico from Scotiabank set a target price of $172.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 John Kilichowski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $175.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Ronald Kamdem from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $160.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Steve Sakwa from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $157.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Douglas Miehm from RBC Capital set a target price of $7.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Omotayo Okusanya from Mizuho set a target price of $170.0 on 03/18/2025

on 03/18/2025 Joshua Dennerlein from B of A Securities set a target price of $242.0 on 02/18/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

