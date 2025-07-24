Stocks
Fund Update: Cardano Risk Management B.V. added 342,073 shares of ALPHABET ($GOOG) to their portfolio

July 24, 2025 — 10:55 am EDT

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

Cardano Risk Management B.V. has added 342,073 shares of $GOOG to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GOOG.

ALPHABET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,936 institutional investors add shares of ALPHABET stock to their portfolio, and 2,070 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 135,064,454 shares (+580897.4%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $23,959,083,495
  • GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 14,224,063 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $2,523,206,535
  • FMR LLC removed 12,902,988 shares (-10.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,015,833,815
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 9,687,855 shares (+2.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,513,533,586
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 9,243,959 shares (+9.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,444,183,714
  • INFINITUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 7,761,500 shares (+15523.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,212,579,145
  • GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 7,034,862 shares (-97.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,099,056,490

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ALPHABET Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GOOG stock 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

ALPHABET Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GOOG in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/24/2025
  • Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 07/22/2025
  • Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025
  • WestPark Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025
  • Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/09/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ALPHABET , check out Quiver Quantitative's $GOOG forecast page.

ALPHABET Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GOOG recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $GOOG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $215.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Doug Anmuth from JP Morgan set a target price of $232.0 on 07/24/2025
  • Nat Schindler from Scotiabank set a target price of $240.0 on 07/22/2025
  • Lloyd Walmsley from UBS set a target price of $192.0 on 07/16/2025
  • Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer set a target price of $220.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Curtis Shauger from WestPark Capital set a target price of $210.0 on 04/25/2025
  • Justin Patterson from Keybanc set a target price of $185.0 on 04/09/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $GOOG ticker page for more data.


