Fund Update: Cardano Risk Management B.V. added 342,073 shares of ALPHABET ($GOOG) to their portfolio

Cardano Risk Management B.V. has added 342,073 shares of $GOOG to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GOOG.

ALPHABET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,936 institutional investors add shares of ALPHABET stock to their portfolio, and 2,070 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ALPHABET Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GOOG stock 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

ALPHABET Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GOOG in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/24/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 07/22/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025

WestPark Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/09/2025

ALPHABET Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GOOG recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $GOOG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $215.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Doug Anmuth from JP Morgan set a target price of $232.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Nat Schindler from Scotiabank set a target price of $240.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Lloyd Walmsley from UBS set a target price of $192.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer set a target price of $220.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Curtis Shauger from WestPark Capital set a target price of $210.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Justin Patterson from Keybanc set a target price of $185.0 on 04/09/2025

