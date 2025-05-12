Fund Update: Capital World Investors opened a $526.8M position in $ARM stock

Capital World Investors has opened a new $526.8M position in $ARM, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ARM.
$ARM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 337 institutional investors add shares of $ARM stock to their portfolio, and 301 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 4,932,888 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $526,783,109
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 3,304,124 shares (+101.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $352,847,401
- SUSTAINABLE GROWTH ADVISERS, LP added 1,594,594 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $170,286,693
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,508,962 shares (-51.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $186,145,552
- HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,200,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $148,032,000
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,121,350 shares (+144.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $138,329,736
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 1,070,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $131,995,200
$ARM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARM in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/08/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 11/25/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
