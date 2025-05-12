Fund Update: Capital World Investors opened a $526.8M position in $ARM stock

Capital World Investors has opened a new $526.8M position in $ARM, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ARM.

$ARM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 337 institutional investors add shares of $ARM stock to their portfolio, and 301 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ARM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARM in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/08/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 11/25/2024

