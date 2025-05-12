Fund Update: Capital World Investors opened a $512.3M position in $SHEL stock

Capital World Investors has opened a new $512.3M position in $SHEL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SHEL.

$SHEL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 607 institutional investors add shares of $SHEL stock to their portfolio, and 631 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SHEL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SHEL stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHEL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.

on 03/03. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/16 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 12/16.

on 01/16 and 1 sale worth up to on 12/16. REPRESENTATIVE MORGAN MCGARVEY sold up to $15,000 on 11/13.

$SHEL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SHEL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/04/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/26/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

