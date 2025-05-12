Fund Update: Capital World Investors opened a $461.6M position in $SNY stock

Capital World Investors has opened a new $461.6M position in $SNY, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SNY.
$SNY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 373 institutional investors add shares of $SNY stock to their portfolio, and 338 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 8,323,947 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $461,646,100
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 7,690,548 shares (-43.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $370,915,130
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 5,181,638 shares (-57.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $249,910,400
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 5,091,304 shares (+88.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $245,553,591
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 2,501,073 shares (+86.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $120,626,750
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,448,483 shares (-89.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,090,335
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 1,777,833 shares (-63.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,744,885
$SNY Government Contracts
We have seen $51,157,352 of award payments to $SNY over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- MAINTENANCE OF EMBRYONATED EGG SUPPLY FOR NON-SEASONAL PRODUCTION OF PANDEMIC VACCINE. THE ANTICIPATED CONT...: $14,257,476
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS REQUIREMENT IS TO PROVIDE MEDICAL COUNTERMEASURES (MCMS), SUCH AS VACCINES AND ADJUVANT...: $12,497,195
- MAINTAINING OF EMBRYONATED EGG SUPPLY FOR NON-SEASONAL PRODUCTION OF PANDEMIC VACCINE: $8,885,214
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS REQUIREMENT IS TO PROVIDE MEDICAL COUNTERMEASURES (MCMS), SUCH AS VACCINES AND ADJUVANT...: $7,421,201
- 2024-2025 SANOFI FLU VACCINES FOR NSSC CUSTOMERS.: $4,134,173
$SNY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
