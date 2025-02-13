Fund Update: Capital World Investors opened a $1.6B position in $HON stock

Capital World Investors has opened a new $1.6B position in $HON, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $HON.
$HON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,162 institutional investors add shares of $HON stock to their portfolio, and 1,139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 7,057,488 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,594,215,964
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 4,837,496 shares (-46.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $999,958,798
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 3,367,886 shares (-18.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $760,771,768
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,091,541 shares (+7.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $698,348,196
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 2,263,296 shares (+302.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $511,255,933
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 2,248,921 shares (-18.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $508,008,764
- ING GROEP NV added 1,574,376 shares (+884.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $355,635,794
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$HON Government Contracts
We have seen $316,048,648 of award payments to $HON over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- TOTAL INTEGRATED ENGINE REVITALIZATION PROGRAM (TIGER III) YEAR 4 HARDWARE DELIVERY ORDER TWELFTH INCREMENT.: $81,390,412
- T-55 ENGINE: $46,186,686
- TIGER III YEAR FOUR HARDWARE DELIVERY ORDER ELEVENTH INCREMENT.: $42,249,632
- TIGER DO PM 12.1: $32,963,171
- TIGER III CONTRACT YEAR FIVE SERVICES: $22,305,041
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
$HON Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HON stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HON stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 10/29.
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 10/29.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $HON ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.