Fund Update: Capital Research Global Investors opened a $695.1M position in $ANSS stock

Capital Research Global Investors has opened a new $695.1M position in $ANSS, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ANSS.
$ANSS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 354 institutional investors add shares of $ANSS stock to their portfolio, and 422 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 2,060,671 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $695,126,148
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA removed 813,161 shares (-49.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $274,303,600
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 531,070 shares (+118.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $169,214,834
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 526,339 shares (+5.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $177,549,934
- FIL LTD added 511,557 shares (+32.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $172,563,522
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 356,862 shares (-95.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $113,706,939
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 353,185 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $119,139,896
$ANSS Insider Trading Activity
$ANSS insiders have traded $ANSS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GLENDA DORCHAK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 352 shares for an estimated $114,992.
$ANSS Government Contracts
We have seen $16,504,489 of award payments to $ANSS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- GSA CONTRACT # GS-35F-0639N ANSYS TECHNOLOGY POOL SOFTWARE RENEWAL. BASE YEAR PLUS TWO OPTION YEARS.: $1,628,987
- ANSYS SOFTWARE RENEWAL: $1,224,497
- THIS TASK ORDER IS FOR ANSYS SOFTWARE RENEWAL PER QUOTE # Q-98455 DATED 05/23/2024. THE PERIOD OF PERFORMAN...: $1,067,304
- THIS DELIVERY ORDER RENEWS MAINTENANCE AND SUPPORT FOR PERPETUAL AUTOCAD SOFTWARE LICENSES IN-USE AT MULTIP...: $739,253
- THIS IS ORDER #93 FOR ANSYS SOFTWARE RENEWAL PER QUOTE # Q-187247, DATED 05/23/2024. THE PERIOD OF COVERAGE...: $668,070
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $ANSS ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
