Fund Update: Capital Research Global Investors opened a $695.1M position in $ANSS stock

Capital Research Global Investors has opened a new $695.1M position in $ANSS, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ANSS.

$ANSS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 354 institutional investors add shares of $ANSS stock to their portfolio, and 422 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ANSS Insider Trading Activity

$ANSS insiders have traded $ANSS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GLENDA DORCHAK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 352 shares for an estimated $114,992.

$ANSS Government Contracts

We have seen $16,504,489 of award payments to $ANSS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

