Fund Update: Capital Research Global Investors opened a $599.6M position in $CHTR stock

Capital Research Global Investors has opened a new $599.6M position in $CHTR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CHTR.
$CHTR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 407 institutional investors add shares of $CHTR stock to their portfolio, and 390 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK added 2,326,301 shares (+339.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $797,386,193
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 1,626,990 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $599,594,624
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,126,783 shares (+822.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $386,227,408
- BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC removed 830,120 shares (-29.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $284,540,232
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 818,045 shares (+54.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $301,474,123
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P removed 767,801 shares (-15.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $263,179,148
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 609,554 shares (+130.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $208,936,824
$CHTR Government Contracts
We have seen $1,110,506 of award payments to $CHTR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ANALOG TO DIGITAL CABLE TV CONVERSION/PROGRAMMING: $207,927
- CABLE TV: $178,924
- WAMC INTERNET AND CABLE SERVICES: $147,064
- INTERNET AND TELEVISION SERVICES: $80,628
- INITIAL INSTALLATION, AND 12 MONTH BASE PERIOD OF CABLE AND INTERNET SERVICES PLUS FOUR (4) 12-MONTH OPTION...: $67,053
$CHTR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CHTR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.
$CHTR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHTR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025
- Pivotal Research issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/03/2025
$CHTR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHTR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CHTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $407.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital set a target price of $395.0 on 04/28/2025
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $430.0 on 04/28/2025
- Steven Cahall from Wells Fargo set a target price of $400.0 on 04/28/2025
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $415.0 on 04/28/2025
