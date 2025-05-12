Fund Update: Capital Research Global Investors opened a $599.6M position in $CHTR stock

Capital Research Global Investors has opened a new $599.6M position in $CHTR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CHTR.

$CHTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 407 institutional investors add shares of $CHTR stock to their portfolio, and 390 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CHTR Government Contracts

We have seen $1,110,506 of award payments to $CHTR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$CHTR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CHTR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

$CHTR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHTR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

Pivotal Research issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/03/2025

$CHTR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHTR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CHTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $407.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital set a target price of $395.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $430.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Steven Cahall from Wells Fargo set a target price of $400.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $415.0 on 04/28/2025

