Fund Update: Capital Research Global Investors opened a $423.3M position in $LW stock

Capital Research Global Investors has opened a new $423.3M position in $LW, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $LW.
$LW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 294 institutional investors add shares of $LW stock to their portfolio, and 454 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 6,333,538 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $423,270,344
- APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 4,561,071 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $295,283,736
- STOCKBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC removed 3,985,409 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $258,015,378
- JANA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP added 3,526,754 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $228,322,053
- FMR LLC removed 2,815,549 shares (-28.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $188,163,139
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,313,317 shares (+1153.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $149,764,142
- SOUTHPOINT CAPITAL ADVISORS LP added 2,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $129,479,999
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$LW Insider Trading Activity
$LW insiders have traded $LW stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM G JURGENSEN purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $316,349
- ROBERT A NIBLOCK purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $182,818
- CHARLES A BLIXT purchased 1,200 shares for an estimated $75,900
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$LW Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $LW stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.
- SENATOR GARY C. PETERS sold up to $15,000 on 10/31.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $LW ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.