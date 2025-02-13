Fund Update: Capital Research Global Investors opened a $384.7M position in $NVT stock

Capital Research Global Investors has opened a new $384.7M position in $NVT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $NVT.

$NVT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 269 institutional investors add shares of $NVT stock to their portfolio, and 371 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NVT Insider Trading Activity

$NVT insiders have traded $NVT stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JON D. LAMMERS (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 67,297 shares for an estimated $5,119,314 .

. SARA E ZAWOYSKI (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,505 shares for an estimated $1,113,403 .

. RANDOLPH A. WACKER (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,022 shares for an estimated $608,597 .

. JERRY W BURRIS sold 6,558 shares for an estimated $524,640

HERBERT K PARKER purchased 7,566 shares for an estimated $497,198

DER KOLK ROBERT J. VAN (See Remarks below) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $312,644

