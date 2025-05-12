Fund Update: Capital Research Global Investors opened a $365.1M position in $BEKE stock

Capital Research Global Investors has opened a new $365.1M position in $BEKE, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BEKE.
$BEKE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $BEKE stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 18,172,622 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $365,087,975
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD added 11,182,265 shares (+111822650.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $205,977,321
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. added 7,760,169 shares (+3203.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $155,901,795
- ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD added 6,514,463 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $119,996,408
- ALKEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 6,000,000 shares (-54.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $110,520,000
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 5,312,049 shares (+58.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $106,719,064
- FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 4,740,833 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $87,326,143
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
