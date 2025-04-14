Fund Update: Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added 33,036 shares of ASML HOLDING ($ASML) to their portfolio

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC has added 33,036 shares of $ASML to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ASML.

ASML HOLDING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 869 institutional investors add shares of ASML HOLDING stock to their portfolio, and 628 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ASML HOLDING Government Contracts

We have seen $178,574 of award payments to $ASML over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

ASML HOLDING Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ASML stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASML stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

ASML HOLDING Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ASML in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 02/19/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/09/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/17/2024

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 10/17/2024

ASML HOLDING Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ASML recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ASML in the last 6 months, with a median target of $864.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Joe Quatrochi from Wells Fargo set a target price of $790.0 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 Didier Scemama from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $939.0 on 10/17/2024

