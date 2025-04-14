Fund Update: Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added 1,132,302 shares of $XLRE to their portfolio

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC has added 1,132,302 shares of $XLRE to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $XLRE.
$XLRE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 359 institutional investors add shares of $XLRE stock to their portfolio, and 364 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC removed 4,713,945 shares (-95.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $191,716,143
- CREATIVE PLANNING added 2,780,353 shares (+9.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $113,076,956
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 2,338,552 shares (+155.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,108,909
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS removed 1,932,925 shares (-50.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,612,059
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,543,753 shares (-60.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,784,434
- HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD. removed 1,301,806 shares (-44.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,944,450
- CAPITAL INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC added 1,132,302 shares (+1105.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,386,838
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
