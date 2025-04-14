Fund Update: Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added 110,333 shares of MARSH & MCLENNANS ($MMC) to their portfolio

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC has added 110,333 shares of $MMC to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MMC.
MARSH & MCLENNANS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 719 institutional investors add shares of MARSH & MCLENNANS stock to their portfolio, and 605 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 2,032,238 shares (-98.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $431,667,673
- STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP added 1,883,146 shares (+551.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $399,999,041
- AMUNDI added 1,823,807 shares (+81.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $387,394,844
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC added 1,510,966 shares (+32120.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $368,721,032
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 1,093,817 shares (+7320.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $232,337,668
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 837,682 shares (-11.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $177,932,033
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 809,826 shares (+20.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $172,015,140
MARSH & MCLENNANS Insider Trading Activity
MARSH & MCLENNANS insiders have traded $MMC stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NICHOLAS MARK STUDER (President and CEO of OWG) sold 49,390 shares for an estimated $11,367,745
- JOHN Q DOYLE (President and CEO) sold 21,080 shares for an estimated $4,997,014
- DEAN MICHAEL KLISURA (President & CEO, Guy Carpenter) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,690 shares for an estimated $4,017,626.
- JOHN JUDE JONES (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,824 shares for an estimated $2,545,205.
- MARK C MCGIVNEY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 10,510 shares for an estimated $2,469,534
- OSCAR FANJUL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,105,225.
- PAUL BESWICK (SVP, Chief Information Officer) sold 2,237 shares for an estimated $550,302
- STACY MILLS (Vice President and Controller) sold 1,317 shares for an estimated $309,455
MARSH & MCLENNANS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MMC in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/22/2024
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 10/18/2024
MARSH & MCLENNANS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MMC recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MMC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $229.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Zaremski from BMO Capital set a target price of $228.0 on 10/22/2024
- Harry Fong from Roth Capital set a target price of $230.0 on 10/18/2024
- Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital set a target price of $242.0 on 10/18/2024
- Robert Cox from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $220.0 on 10/18/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
