Fund Update: Capital International Investors opened a $523.5M position in $ETN stock

Capital International Investors has opened a new $523.5M position in $ETN, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ETN.

$ETN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,000 institutional investors add shares of $ETN stock to their portfolio, and 928 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ETN Insider Trading Activity

$ETN insiders have traded $ETN stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG ARNOLD (See Remarks below.) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 61,569 shares for an estimated $22,224,452 .

. HEATH B. MONESMITH (See Remarks below.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 57,110 shares for an estimated $17,666,626 .

. GREGORY R PAGE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $4,901,007 .

. DOROTHY C THOMPSON has made 1 purchase buying 2,205 shares for an estimated $662,161 and 1 sale selling 2,205 shares for an estimated $661,808 .

and 1 sale selling 2,205 shares for an estimated . TARAS G. JR. SZMAGALA (See Remarks below.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,688 shares for an estimated $989,491 .

. MICHAEL YELTON (See Remarks below) sold 3,136 shares for an estimated $950,584

ERNEST W JR MARSHALL (See Remarks below.) sold 1,412 shares for an estimated $534,556

KARENANN K TERRELL purchased 500 shares for an estimated $149,485

$ETN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ETN stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 7 times. They made 0 purchases and 7 sales worth up to $105,000 on 01/29, 01/23, 12/11, 11/25, 09/16, 09/12, 08/30.

on 01/29, 01/23, 12/11, 11/25, 09/16, 09/12, 08/30. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 12/18.

