Fund Update: Capital International Investors opened a $436.6M position in $APD stock

Capital International Investors has opened a new $436.6M position in $APD, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $APD.

$APD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 701 institutional investors add shares of $APD stock to their portfolio, and 805 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$APD Insider Trading Activity

$APD insiders have traded $APD stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SEAN D MAJOR (Executive VP & General Counsel) sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $1,419,570

MELISSA N. SCHAEFFER (Exec Vice President and CFO) sold 3,233 shares for an estimated $993,565

FRANCESCO MAIONE (President, Americas) sold 2,016 shares for an estimated $616,896

AHMED HABABOU (President, Middle East & India) sold 1,608 shares for an estimated $495,215

$APD Government Contracts

We have seen $137,922,828 of award payments to $APD over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$APD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $APD stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

on 09/04. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 08/30.

