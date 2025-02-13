Fund Update: Capital International Investors opened a $436.6M position in $APD stock

Capital International Investors has opened a new $436.6M position in $APD, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $APD.
$APD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 701 institutional investors add shares of $APD stock to their portfolio, and 805 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DODGE & COX added 6,595,294 shares (+227423.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,963,682,835
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 3,252,495 shares (-57.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $968,397,861
- PATHWAY FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC removed 2,884,297 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $836,561,501
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ removed 1,751,916 shares (-93.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $508,125,716
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 1,505,433 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $436,635,787
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,153,115 shares (+19.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $334,449,474
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 1,046,634 shares (-38.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $303,565,725
$APD Insider Trading Activity
$APD insiders have traded $APD stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SEAN D MAJOR (Executive VP & General Counsel) sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $1,419,570
- MELISSA N. SCHAEFFER (Exec Vice President and CFO) sold 3,233 shares for an estimated $993,565
- FRANCESCO MAIONE (President, Americas) sold 2,016 shares for an estimated $616,896
- AHMED HABABOU (President, Middle East & India) sold 1,608 shares for an estimated $495,215
$APD Government Contracts
We have seen $137,922,828 of award payments to $APD over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THIS DELIVERY ORDER IS ISSUED PURSUANT TO THE SCHEDULE OF SUPPLIES, CONTRACT PERIOD PRICING, OTHER PRICING ...: $106,099,796
- FIXED PRICE DELIVERY ORDER FOR THE PURCHASE OF LIQUID HYDROGEN REQUIRED FOR MARSHALL SPACE FLIGHT CENTER AS...: $11,066,058
- FIXED PRICE DELIVERY ORDER ISSUED FOR THE DELIVERY OF LIQUID HYDROGEN TO KENNEDY SPACE CENTER: $5,847,444
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS PROCUREMENT IS FOR LIQUID NITROGEN AND LIQUID OXYGEN.: $2,251,846
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS PROCUREMENT IS FOR LIQUID NITROGEN AND LIQUID OXYGEN.: $1,547,907
$APD Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $APD stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 08/30.
