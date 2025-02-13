Fund Update: Capital International Investors opened a $424.2M position in $CM stock

Capital International Investors has opened a new $424.2M position in $CM, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CM.
$CM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of $CM stock to their portfolio, and 203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CIBC WORLD MARKET INC. removed 6,849,441 shares (-35.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $433,090,154
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 6,708,822 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $424,198,815
- BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA removed 5,632,739 shares (-24.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $356,158,086
- FIL LTD added 4,321,451 shares (+53.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $273,245,346
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK removed 4,037,850 shares (-15.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $247,681,719
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 3,150,776 shares (-4.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $193,268,599
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 2,780,278 shares (+24.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $175,796,977
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
