Fund Update: Capital International Investors opened a $1.2B position in $IP stock

Capital International Investors has opened a new $1.2B position in $IP, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IP.

$IP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 439 institutional investors add shares of $IP stock to their portfolio, and 420 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IP Insider Trading Activity

$IP insiders have traded $IP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOLLY G. GOUGHNOUR (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $336,343

KATHRYN D SULLIVAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,200 shares for an estimated $68,748.

$IP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

