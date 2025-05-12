Fund Update: Capital International Investors opened a $1.2B position in $IP stock

Capital International Investors has opened a new $1.2B position in $IP, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IP.
$IP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 439 institutional investors add shares of $IP stock to their portfolio, and 420 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 21,901,972 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,168,470,206
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 21,428,455 shares (+52.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,143,208,074
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 10,760,668 shares (+36.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $574,081,637
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 8,816,027 shares (+25.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $470,335,040
- UBS GROUP AG added 7,440,306 shares (+658.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $400,437,268
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,697,170 shares (+278.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $198,981,689
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 2,782,042 shares (+19.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $148,421,940
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$IP Insider Trading Activity
$IP insiders have traded $IP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HOLLY G. GOUGHNOUR (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $336,343
- KATHRYN D SULLIVAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,200 shares for an estimated $68,748.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$IP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IP forecast page.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $IP ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.