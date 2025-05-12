Fund Update: Capital International Investors added 40,809,189 shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL ($MDLZ) to their portfolio

Capital International Investors has added 40,809,189 shares of $MDLZ to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MDLZ.

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 842 institutional investors add shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 1,034 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MDLZ stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDLZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MDLZ in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/24/2025

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MDLZ recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MDLZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $59.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Chris Carey from Wells Fargo set a target price of $61.0 on 01/08/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

