Fund Update: CAPITAL ADVISORS INC/OK opened a $31.0M position in $O stock

April 29, 2025 — 05:14 pm EDT

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

CAPITAL ADVISORS INC/OK has opened a new $31.0M position in $O, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $O.

$O Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 630 institutional investors add shares of $O stock to their portfolio, and 574 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • COHEN & STEERS, INC. removed 5,886,521 shares (-30.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $314,399,086
  • RESOLUTION CAPITAL LTD removed 5,430,425 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $290,038,999
  • NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 3,834,403 shares (+41.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $204,795,464
  • DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 2,645,380 shares (-59.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $141,289,745
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,389,849 shares (+88.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $127,641,835
  • BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,959,018 shares (-13.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $104,631,151
  • LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 1,926,364 shares (-16.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,887,101

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$O Insider Trading Activity

$O insiders have traded $O stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $O stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GREGORY MCLAUGHLIN sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $70,212

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$O Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $O in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025
  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/01/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $O, check out Quiver Quantitative's $O forecast page.

$O Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $O recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $O in the last 6 months, with a median target of $59.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Richard Hightower from Barclays set a target price of $58.0 on 04/22/2025
  • Linda Tsai from Jefferies set a target price of $64.0 on 01/01/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $O ticker page for more data.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

