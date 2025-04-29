Fund Update: CAPITAL ADVISORS INC/OK opened a $31.0M position in $O stock

CAPITAL ADVISORS INC/OK has opened a new $31.0M position in $O, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $O.
$O Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 630 institutional investors add shares of $O stock to their portfolio, and 574 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. removed 5,886,521 shares (-30.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $314,399,086
- RESOLUTION CAPITAL LTD removed 5,430,425 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $290,038,999
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 3,834,403 shares (+41.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $204,795,464
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 2,645,380 shares (-59.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $141,289,745
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,389,849 shares (+88.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $127,641,835
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,959,018 shares (-13.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $104,631,151
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 1,926,364 shares (-16.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,887,101
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$O Insider Trading Activity
$O insiders have traded $O stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $O stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GREGORY MCLAUGHLIN sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $70,212
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$O Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $O in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/01/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $O, check out Quiver Quantitative's $O forecast page.
$O Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $O recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $O in the last 6 months, with a median target of $59.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Richard Hightower from Barclays set a target price of $58.0 on 04/22/2025
- Linda Tsai from Jefferies set a target price of $64.0 on 01/01/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $O ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.