Fund Update: CAPITAL ADVISORS INC/OK opened a $31.0M position in $O stock

CAPITAL ADVISORS INC/OK has opened a new $31.0M position in $O, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $O.

$O Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 630 institutional investors add shares of $O stock to their portfolio, and 574 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$O Insider Trading Activity

$O insiders have traded $O stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $O stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY MCLAUGHLIN sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $70,212

$O Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $O in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/01/2025

$O Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $O recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $O in the last 6 months, with a median target of $59.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Richard Hightower from Barclays set a target price of $58.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Linda Tsai from Jefferies set a target price of $64.0 on 01/01/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

