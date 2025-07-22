Fund Update: CAPITAL ADVISORS INC/OK added 371,969 shares of PEPSICO ($PEP) to their portfolio

CAPITAL ADVISORS INC/OK has added 371,969 shares of $PEP to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PEP.
PEPSICO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,491 institutional investors add shares of PEPSICO stock to their portfolio, and 1,709 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FUNDSMITH LLP removed 5,663,677 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $849,211,729
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 4,595,230 shares (+14.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $689,008,786
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 4,554,302 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $601,350,036
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 3,658,172 shares (+15.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $548,506,309
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 3,484,626 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $460,110,017
- AMUNDI removed 2,939,989 shares (-31.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $440,821,950
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 2,550,333 shares (-21.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $382,396,930
PEPSICO Insider Trading Activity
PEPSICO insiders have traded $PEP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARIE T. GALLAGHER (SVP and Controller) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $3,988,780
- PAULA SANTILLI (CEO, Latin America Foods) sold 7,777 shares for an estimated $1,181,287
PEPSICO Government Contracts
We have seen $2,559,832 of award payments to $PEP over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 4565977731!AQUAFINA SPRING WATER, 20 OZ BTLE, 24/BO: $36,960
- 4566065659!AQUAFINA SPRING WATER, 20 OZ BTLE, 24/BO: $22,176
- 4565852704!DRINK, ICED COFFEE, CHL,: $12,225
- 4565762445!DRINK, ICED COFFEE, CHL,: $12,225
- 4566755729!DRINK, ICED COFFEE, CHL,: $12,225
PEPSICO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PEP stock 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT FRANKLIN sold up to $15,000 on 06/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/08 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/15, 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 04/01, 01/28.
- REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.
- SENATOR TINA SMITH sold up to $250,000 on 02/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING purchased up to $15,000 on 02/05.
PEPSICO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PEP in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025
PEPSICO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PEP recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $PEP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $154.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $144.0 on 07/21/2025
- Filippo Falorni from Citigroup set a target price of $168.0 on 07/18/2025
- Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $165.0 on 07/18/2025
- Chris Carey from Wells Fargo set a target price of $154.0 on 07/18/2025
- Bryan Spillane from B of A Securities set a target price of $145.0 on 07/11/2025
- Andrea Teixeira from JP Morgan set a target price of $139.0 on 07/10/2025
- Nik Modi from RBC Capital set a target price of $148.0 on 06/24/2025
