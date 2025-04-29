Fund Update: CAPITAL ADVISORS INC/OK added 368,014 shares of $IEFA to their portfolio

CAPITAL ADVISORS INC/OK has added 368,014 shares of $IEFA to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IEFA.

$IEFA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 936 institutional investors add shares of $IEFA stock to their portfolio, and 809 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IEFA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IEFA stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IEFA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $250,000 on 11/27 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 01/08.

