Fund Update: CAPITAL ADVISORS INC/OK added 231,559 shares of $ACWI to their portfolio

CAPITAL ADVISORS INC/OK has added 231,559 shares of $ACWI to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ACWI.
$ACWI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 292 institutional investors add shares of $ACWI stock to their portfolio, and 263 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY removed 2,366,334 shares (-38.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $278,044,245
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,886,471 shares (-50.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $221,660,342
- CAPITAL GROUP PRIVATE CLIENT SERVICES, INC. added 1,601,205 shares (+21865.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $188,141,587
- RECTOR, CHURCH-WARDENS & VESTRYMEN OF TRINITY CHURCH IN THE CITY OF NEW-YORK added 1,543,643 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $179,664,608
- SARASIN & PARTNERS LLP added 1,378,340 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $160,424,992
- FEDERATION DES CAISSES DESJARDINS DU QUEBEC added 1,162,209 shares (+480.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $136,559,557
- QALHAT CAPITAL LTD added 1,127,675 shares (+171.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $132,501,812
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $ACWI ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.