Fund Update: CAPITAL ADVISORS INC/OK added 221,170 shares of BOEING ($BA) to their portfolio

CAPITAL ADVISORS INC/OK has added 221,170 shares of $BA to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BA.
BOEING Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,024 institutional investors add shares of BOEING stock to their portfolio, and 960 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 5,669,196 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $966,881,377
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 5,159,695 shares (-93.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $879,985,982
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 3,966,616 shares (+17.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $676,506,358
- CASTLEKEEP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 3,187,737 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $543,668,545
- FMR LLC added 3,079,630 shares (+10.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $525,230,896
- UBS GROUP AG removed 2,688,197 shares (-35.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $458,471,998
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 2,251,777 shares (+29.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $384,040,567
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Receive $BA Data Alerts
BOEING Insider Trading Activity
BOEING insiders have traded $BA stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHANIE F POPE (EVP, Pres. & CEO, BCA) sold 16,768 shares for an estimated $3,081,579
- MICHAEL J CLEARY (Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,500 shares for an estimated $1,194,557.
- DAVID CHRISTOPHER RAYMOND (EVP, Pres. & CEO, BGS) sold 3,899 shares for an estimated $729,163
- JEFFREY S SHOCKEY (EVP, Gov Ops, GPP & CS) sold 3,205 shares for an estimated $650,198
- UMA M AMULURU (EVP and Chief HR Officer) sold 3,158 shares for an estimated $570,759
- BRENDAN J. NELSON (SVP, President, Boeing Global) sold 640 shares for an estimated $132,019
BOEING Government Contracts
We have seen $19,694,811,221 of award payments to $BA over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- F-15EX LOT 5 ADVANCED PROCUREMENT: $3,725,470,357
- KC-X MODERNIZATION PROGRAM: $2,405,769,715
- CANADA AND GERMANY LOT 13 P-8A AIRCRAFT: $953,648,739
- F/A-18E AIRCRAFT: $931,066,746
- JDAM LOT 29 DO: $500,850,207
BOEING Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BA stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/30, 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $150,000 on 05/12, 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 05/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.
BOEING Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BA in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/14/2025
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 07/09/2025
- Redburn Atlantic issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/09/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025
BOEING Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BA recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $BA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $230.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kristine Liwag from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $235.0 on 07/17/2025
- Seth Seifman from JP Morgan set a target price of $230.0 on 07/16/2025
- Jason Gursky from Citigroup set a target price of $270.0 on 07/14/2025
- Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $265.0 on 07/14/2025
- Olivier Brochet from Redburn Atlantic set a target price of $275.0 on 06/27/2025
- Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $212.0 on 06/12/2025
- Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $230.0 on 06/09/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
