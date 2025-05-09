Fund Update: CANTILLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 182,024 shares of ADOBE ($ADBE) to their portfolio

CANTILLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC has added 182,024 shares of $ADBE to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ADBE.

ADOBE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,269 institutional investors add shares of ADOBE stock to their portfolio, and 1,467 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ADOBE Insider Trading Activity

ADOBE insiders have traded $ADBE stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADBE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT BELSKY (Chief Strategy Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,741 shares for an estimated $2,046,258 .

. DAVID A RICKS purchased 2,250 shares for an estimated $998,946

DANIEL DURN (EVP & CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,300 shares for an estimated $507,758 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. AMY BANSE sold 606 shares for an estimated $333,300

JILLIAN FORUSZ (SVP & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 796 shares for an estimated $321,395.

ADOBE Government Contracts

We have seen $51,209 of award payments to $ADBE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

ADOBE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ADBE stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADBE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 05/05, 04/09, 02/12, 12/24, 11/20 and 0 sales.

on 05/05, 04/09, 02/12, 12/24, 11/20 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/08 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/25, 01/13.

on 04/08 and 2 sales worth up to on 02/25, 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/07.

on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.

ADOBE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ADBE in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/14/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

ADOBE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ADBE recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $ADBE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $500.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $500.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Matthew Swanson from RBC Capital set a target price of $480.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $495.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $515.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $600.0 on 03/07/2025

