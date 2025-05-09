Fund Update: CANTILLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,264,215 shares of UBER TECHNOLOGIES ($UBER) to their portfolio

CANTILLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC has added 1,264,215 shares of $UBER to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $UBER.

UBER TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,275 institutional investors add shares of UBER TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 761 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UBER TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity

UBER TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $UBER stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UBER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JILL HAZELBAKER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 58,780 shares for an estimated $4,536,660 .

. TONY WEST (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 46,866 shares for an estimated $3,308,324 .

. NIKKI KRISHNAMURTHY (SVP and Chief People Officer) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,431,394

PRASHANTH MAHENDRA-RAJAH (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,500 shares for an estimated $440,000.

UBER TECHNOLOGIES Government Contracts

We have seen $272,829 of award payments to $UBER over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

UBER TECHNOLOGIES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UBER stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UBER stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

UBER TECHNOLOGIES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UBER in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/21/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/21/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/15/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024

