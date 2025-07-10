Fund Update: Canoe Financial LP opened a $97.3M position in $TECK stock

Canoe Financial LP has opened a new $97.3M position in $TECK, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TECK.

$TECK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 224 institutional investors add shares of $TECK stock to their portfolio, and 247 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TECK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TECK in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/09/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/10/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/22/2025

$TECK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TECK recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TECK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $64.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Bill Peterson from JP Morgan set a target price of $46.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Lawson Winder from B of A Securities set a target price of $64.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 Brian MacArthur from Raymond James set a target price of $70.0 on 01/22/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

