Fund Update: Canoe Financial LP opened a $129.0M position in $COF stock

Canoe Financial LP has opened a new $129.0M position in $COF, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $COF.

$COF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 714 institutional investors add shares of $COF stock to their portfolio, and 575 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$COF Insider Trading Activity

$COF insiders have traded $COF stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL ZAMSKY (Chief Credit & Fin'l Risk Off.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,560 shares for an estimated $1,906,311 .

. ANN F HACKETT sold 1,658 shares for an estimated $329,444

$COF Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COF stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COF stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 04/01, 03/21, 02/24, 02/14 and 0 sales.

on 04/01, 03/21, 02/24, 02/14 and 0 sales. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $50,000 on 03/19.

$COF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COF in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/23/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/11/2025

$COF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COF recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $COF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $227.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Sanjay Sakhrani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $248.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Moshe Orenbuch from TD Cowen set a target price of $258.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Richard Shane from JP Morgan set a target price of $210.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Terry Ma from Barclays set a target price of $253.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Mihir Bhatia from B of A Securities set a target price of $233.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Brian Foran from Truist Securities set a target price of $225.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Donald Fandetti from Wells Fargo set a target price of $225.0 on 04/24/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

