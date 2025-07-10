Stocks
Fund Update: Canoe Financial LP added 367,400 shares of ORACLE ($ORCL) to their portfolio

July 10, 2025 — 04:52 pm EDT

Canoe Financial LP has added 367,400 shares of $ORCL to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ORCL.

ORACLE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,569 institutional investors add shares of ORACLE stock to their portfolio, and 1,419 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 7,055,779 shares (+59.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $986,468,461
  • MORGAN STANLEY added 6,399,822 shares (+28.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $894,759,113
  • FMR LLC removed 5,929,530 shares (-15.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $829,007,589
  • FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 4,260,397 shares (-21.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $595,646,104
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,513,464 shares (+2.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $491,217,401
  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 3,062,906 shares (-24.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $428,224,887
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,925,620 shares (+2.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $409,030,932

ORACLE Insider Trading Activity

ORACLE insiders have traded $ORCL stock on the open market 53 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 51 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SAFRA CATZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 42 sales selling 12,500,000 shares for an estimated $2,531,343,305.
  • JEFFREY HENLEY (Vice Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 400,000 shares for an estimated $76,169,016.
  • LEON E PANETTA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,500 shares for an estimated $3,295,501.
  • CLAYTON M. MAGOUYRK (President, OCI) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $3,211,483
  • MARIA SMITH (EVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,329,897
  • GEORGE H CONRADES sold 8,169 shares for an estimated $1,743,999
  • CHARLES W MOORMAN purchased 5,500 shares for an estimated $947,913
  • NAOMI O SELIGMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,866 shares for an estimated $720,181.
  • RONA ALISON FAIRHEAD purchased 480 shares for an estimated $112,257

ORACLE Government Contracts

We have seen $1,346,642,561 of award payments to $ORCL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

ORACLE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ORCL stock 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

ORACLE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ORCL in the last several months. We have seen 16 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/10/2025
  • TD Cowen issued a "Buy" rating on 07/03/2025
  • BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/02/2025
  • Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025
  • UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025
  • Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/13/2025

ORACLE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ORCL recently. We have seen 24 analysts offer price targets for $ORCL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $220.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $270.0 on 07/10/2025
  • Derrick Wood from TD Cowen set a target price of $275.0 on 07/03/2025
  • Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $245.0 on 07/02/2025
  • Brad Reback from Stifel set a target price of $250.0 on 06/30/2025
  • Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $250.0 on 06/25/2025
  • John Difucci from Guggenheim set a target price of $250.0 on 06/18/2025
  • Kash Rangan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $195.0 on 06/13/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

