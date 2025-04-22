Fund Update: Canoe Financial LP added 1,426,332 shares of SYSCO ($SYY) to their portfolio

Canoe Financial LP has added 1,426,332 shares of $SYY to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SYY.

SYSCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 609 institutional investors add shares of SYSCO stock to their portfolio, and 700 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SYSCO Insider Trading Activity

SYSCO insiders have traded $SYY stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREG D BERTRAND (EVP) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 69,871 shares for an estimated $5,445,599 .

. EVE M MCFADDEN (SVP, GC & Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,535 shares for an estimated $823,023 .

. SHEILA TALTON sold 2,900 shares for an estimated $216,427

SYSCO Government Contracts

We have seen $126,857,706 of award payments to $SYY over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

SYSCO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SYY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/05.

SYSCO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SYY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/18/2024

