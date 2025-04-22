Fund Update: Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc. opened a $7.8M position in $HFGO stock

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc. has opened a new $7.8M position in $HFGO, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $HFGO.
$HFGO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $HFGO stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HARTFORD FUNDS MANAGEMENT CO LLC removed 410,064 shares (-10.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,691,001
- CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC. added 374,858 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,815,789
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 61,636 shares (+54.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,456,637
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 24,920 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $588,931
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 18,088 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $427,471
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 17,220 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $406,958
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 10,689 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $252,612
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
