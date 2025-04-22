Fund Update: Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc. opened a $7.6M position in $IVVB stock

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc. has opened a new $7.6M position in $IVVB, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IVVB.
$IVVB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $IVVB stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FINANCIAL DESIGNS CORP removed 321,412 shares (-97.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,423,799
- VANTAGE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, LLC removed 267,290 shares (-69.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,163,143
- CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC. added 260,838 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,647,770
- WICK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC removed 255,072 shares (-98.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,790,000
- AMERITAS ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 39,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,191,075
- MATRIX TRUST CO added 34,664 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,016,348
- CAPTRUST FINANCIAL ADVISORS added 32,394 shares (+13.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $989,325
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
