Fund Update: Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc. opened a $7.1M position in $CTA stock

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc. has opened a new $7.1M position in $CTA, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CTA.
$CTA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $CTA stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC added 565,325 shares (+589.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,766,914
- BEACON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 371,017 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,347,664
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 282,746 shares (+360.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,351,396
- CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC. added 254,901 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,109,188
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 193,138 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,386,618
- PASADENA PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC added 180,934 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,046,249
- PHILIP JAMES WEALTH MANGEMENT, LLC added 162,107 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,521,164
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
