Fund Update: Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc. opened a $6.9M position in $SAMT stock

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc. has opened a new $6.9M position in $SAMT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SAMT.
$SAMT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $SAMT stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC. added 237,470 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,932,865
- STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP removed 50,065 shares (-81.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,458,643
- KESTRA PRIVATE WEALTH SERVICES, LLC added 47,193 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,374,968
- CORIENT PRIVATE WEALTH LLC added 22,891 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $666,929
- BAIRD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. added 22,077 shares (+6.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $643,213
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 20,805 shares (+5.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $606,153
- HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC added 18,322 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $533,811
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
