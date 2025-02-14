Fund Update: Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc. opened a $5.5M position in $BBMC stock

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc. has opened a new $5.5M position in $BBMC, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BBMC.
We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $BBMC stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 733,729 shares (-4.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,606,594
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 273,722 shares (+1484.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,340,213
- JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC added 159,345 shares (+113.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,333,737
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 118,930 shares (-96.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,444,610
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 111,722 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,554,377
- VESTMARK ADVISORY SOLUTIONS, INC. added 99,083 shares (+429.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,534,737
- ASSETMARK, INC added 74,374 shares (+377.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,156,995
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
