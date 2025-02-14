Fund Update: Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc. opened a $4.4M position in $XCCC stock

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc. has opened a new $4.4M position in $XCCC, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $XCCC.
$XCCC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $XCCC stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC. added 112,985 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,424,492
- INVESCO LTD. removed 60,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,349,600
- CEDAR WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 58,829 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,303,743
- CACHETECH INC. added 39,793 shares (+18.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,558,293
- ADAMS WEALTH MANAGEMENT added 39,793 shares (+18.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,558,293
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 38,704 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,515,648
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 31,668 shares (-65.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,260,766
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
