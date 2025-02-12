Fund Update: CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM opened a $9.2B position in $VOO stock

CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM has opened a new $9.2B position in $VOO, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VOO.
$VOO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,713 institutional investors add shares of $VOO stock to their portfolio, and 978 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 35,884,088 shares (+22099.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,334,705,455
- CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM added 17,080,007 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,202,878,571
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC added 9,993,736 shares (+62488.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,384,724,894
- KENSINGTON ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 3,032,058 shares (-75.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,599,926,044
- BROOKLYN FI, LLC added 2,867,985 shares (+6435.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,545,298,997
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,516,003 shares (+8.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,355,647,576
- MORGAN STANLEY added 2,122,737 shares (+10.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,120,104,632
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $VOO ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.