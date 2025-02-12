Fund Update: CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM added 632,143 shares of WELLTOWER ($WELL) to their portfolio

CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM has added 632,143 shares of $WELL to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $WELL.

WELLTOWER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 535 institutional investors add shares of WELLTOWER stock to their portfolio, and 425 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WELLTOWER Insider Trading Activity

WELLTOWER insiders have traded $WELL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WELL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KENNETH J BACON sold 2,200 shares for an estimated $286,418

