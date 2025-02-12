Fund Update: CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM added 632,143 shares of WELLTOWER ($WELL) to their portfolio

CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM has added 632,143 shares of $WELL to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $WELL.
WELLTOWER Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 535 institutional investors add shares of WELLTOWER stock to their portfolio, and 425 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 4,029,181 shares (+178.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $515,856,043
- FMR LLC added 3,977,845 shares (+38.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $509,283,495
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,364,141 shares (+5.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $423,982,690
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 3,268,934 shares (-98.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $411,983,752
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,612,044 shares (+2.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $329,195,905
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,316,687 shares (-18.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $291,972,062
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,797,330 shares (+10.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $230,112,159
WELLTOWER Insider Trading Activity
WELLTOWER insiders have traded $WELL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WELL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KENNETH J BACON sold 2,200 shares for an estimated $286,418
