Fund Update: CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM added 577,610 shares of DOORDASH ($DASH) to their portfolio

CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM has added 577,610 shares of $DASH to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DASH.

DOORDASH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 434 institutional investors add shares of DOORDASH stock to their portfolio, and 304 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DOORDASH Insider Trading Activity

DOORDASH insiders have traded $DASH stock on the open market 231 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 231 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DASH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TONY XU (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 1,029,170 shares for an estimated $165,256,875 .

. ANDY FANG has made 0 purchases and 70 sales selling 853,806 shares for an estimated $133,033,139 .

. STANLEY TANG has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 253,690 shares for an estimated $40,119,852 .

. PRABIR ADARKAR (PRESIDENT AND COO) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 165,565 shares for an estimated $26,491,002 .

. RAVI INUKONDA (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 64,715 shares for an estimated $9,877,913 .

. TIA SHERRINGHAM (GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 49,289 shares for an estimated $7,415,731 .

. KEITH YANDELL (CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 34,306 shares for an estimated $5,208,015 .

. SHONA L BROWN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,625,000 .

. GORDON S LEE (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 9,245 shares for an estimated $1,396,460.

