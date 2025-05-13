Fund Update: CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM added 346,043 shares of MARRIOTT INTL ($MAR) to their portfolio

CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM has added 346,043 shares of $MAR to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MAR.

MARRIOTT INTL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 580 institutional investors add shares of MARRIOTT INTL stock to their portfolio, and 736 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MARRIOTT INTL Insider Trading Activity

MARRIOTT INTL insiders have traded $MAR stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM P BROWN (Group Pres., US and Canada) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,349 shares for an estimated $4,096,226 .

. KATHLEEN K. OBERG (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,498 shares for an estimated $4,031,436 .

. ANTHONY CAPUANO (President & CEO) sold 8,332 shares for an estimated $2,370,331

RENA HOZORE REISS (EVP & General Counsel) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $1,003,274

SATYAJIT ANAND (President, EMEA) sold 1,919 shares for an estimated $563,475

SUSAN C SCHWAB sold 1,053 shares for an estimated $292,331

MARRIOTT INTL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MAR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE SUSIE LEE sold up to $15,000 on 03/14.

MARRIOTT INTL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MAR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025

MARRIOTT INTL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MAR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MAR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $291.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $298.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Duane Pfennigwerth from Evercore ISI set a target price of $330.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Daniel Politzer from Wells Fargo set a target price of $285.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Michael Bellisario from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $285.0 on 02/03/2025

