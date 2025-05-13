Fund Update: CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM added 2,040,913 shares of ABBOTT LABORATORIES ($ABT) to their portfolio

CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM has added 2,040,913 shares of $ABT to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ABT.

ABBOTT LABORATORIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,314 institutional investors add shares of ABBOTT LABORATORIES stock to their portfolio, and 1,472 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ABBOTT LABORATORIES Insider Trading Activity

ABBOTT LABORATORIES insiders have traded $ABT stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ABBOTT LABORATORIES Government Contracts

We have seen $127,705,151 of award payments to $ABT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

ABBOTT LABORATORIES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ABT stock 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

ABBOTT LABORATORIES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ABT in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/27/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/23/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

ABBOTT LABORATORIES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ABT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ABT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $137.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Shagun Singh from RBC Capital set a target price of $140.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Lee Hambright from Bernstein set a target price of $135.0 on 01/08/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

