Fund Update: Calamos Advisors LLC opened a $9.2M position in $TEAM stock

Calamos Advisors LLC has opened a new $9.2M position in $TEAM, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TEAM.

$TEAM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 445 institutional investors add shares of $TEAM stock to their portfolio, and 326 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TEAM Insider Trading Activity

$TEAM insiders have traded $TEAM stock on the open market 2099 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2099 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL CANNON-BROOKES (CEO, Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 956 sales selling 953,760 shares for an estimated $238,950,356 .

. SCOTT FARQUHAR has made 0 purchases and 956 sales selling 953,760 shares for an estimated $238,950,082 .

. ANUTTHARA BHARADWAJ (President) has made 0 purchases and 52 sales selling 29,062 shares for an estimated $7,817,008 .

. RAJEEV BASHYAM RAJAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 51 sales selling 26,904 shares for an estimated $7,586,381 .

. JOSEPH LEO BINZ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 40 sales selling 9,042 shares for an estimated $2,516,839 .

. GENE LIU (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 42 sales selling 8,170 shares for an estimated $2,126,837 .

. HEATHER MIRJAHANGIR FERNANDEZ has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,500 shares for an estimated $1,163,175.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TEAM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TEAM stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEAM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 01/28 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$TEAM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TEAM in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TEAM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TEAM forecast page.

$TEAM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TEAM recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $TEAM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $272.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $320.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Thomas Blakey from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $272.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Ryan MacWilliams from Barclays set a target price of $350.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Adam Tindle from Raymond James set a target price of $330.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $285.0 on 12/20/2024

on 12/20/2024 Nick Altmann from Scotiabank set a target price of $250.0 on 11/01/2024

on 11/01/2024 Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer set a target price of $270.0 on 11/01/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $TEAM ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.