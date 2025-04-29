Fund Update: Calamos Advisors LLC opened a $46.2M position in $IPG stock

Calamos Advisors LLC has opened a new $46.2M position in $IPG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IPG.
$IPG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 322 institutional investors add shares of $IPG stock to their portfolio, and 392 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 12,671,491 shares (-77.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $355,055,177
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 10,698,492 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $299,771,745
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P removed 7,934,810 shares (-55.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $222,333,376
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD added 7,693,636 shares (+139.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $215,575,680
- BLACK CREEK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. removed 7,566,687 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $212,018,569
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 7,374,491 shares (+25637.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $206,633,237
- FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC /WI/ removed 3,829,475 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $107,301,889
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$IPG Insider Trading Activity
$IPG insiders have traded $IPG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ELLEN TOBI JOHNSON (CFO) sold 21,427 shares for an estimated $574,672
- ANDREW BONZANI (EVP, General Counsel) sold 21,130 shares for an estimated $566,706
- CHRISTOPHER F CARROLL (SVP, Controller & CAO) sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $241,380
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$IPG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IPG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/24/2025
- Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/09/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IPG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IPG forecast page.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $IPG ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.