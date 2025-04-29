Stocks
IPG

Fund Update: Calamos Advisors LLC opened a $46.2M position in $IPG stock

April 29, 2025 — 06:49 am EDT

Calamos Advisors LLC has opened a new $46.2M position in $IPG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IPG.

$IPG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 322 institutional investors add shares of $IPG stock to their portfolio, and 392 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$IPG Insider Trading Activity

$IPG insiders have traded $IPG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ELLEN TOBI JOHNSON (CFO) sold 21,427 shares for an estimated $574,672
  • ANDREW BONZANI (EVP, General Counsel) sold 21,130 shares for an estimated $566,706
  • CHRISTOPHER F CARROLL (SVP, Controller & CAO) sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $241,380

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IPG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IPG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Barclays issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/24/2025
  • Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/09/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IPG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IPG forecast page.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $IPG ticker page for more data.


